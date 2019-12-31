Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Uber, Postmates sue to block California law

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Uber, Postmates sue to block California law

Uber, Postmates sue to block California law

Uber Technologies and Postmates Inc.

Asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect on Wednesday, arguing the bill violates the U.S. Constitution.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Uber, Postmates sue to block California law

Uber and food-delivery service Postmates have filed a lawsuit in California looking to block a state labor law that would require them to treat many of their independent contractors – otherwise known as gig workers – as employees.

The law is set to go into effect January 1st.

The companies said the new California law, called Assembly Bill 5, was irrational and vague.

In their lawsuit, Uber and Postmates argued that singling out app-based workers violates equal protection guaranteed under the Constitution.

But backers of the bill, including labor groups, have argued the law protects workers' rights.

By classifying the contractors as employees, the companies would answer to labor laws that require higher pay and other benefits such as medical insurance.

Uber, Postmates and other app-based companies said the legislation compromises the flexibility valued by their workforce.

They said fewer workers would be hired if considered employees, vs.

Contract workers.

The office of the California Attorney General said in a statement that it was reviewing the complaint.



Recent related news from verified sources

Uber, Postmates sue to block California gig worker law, claiming it's unconstitutional

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and courier services provider Postmates Inc asked a U.S....
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesWebProNewsbizjournalsTechCrunch



You Might Like


Tweets about this

nbcsandiego

#NBC7 San Diego Uber and Postmates sued to block a broad new California law aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people… https://t.co/dS7n2dEagR 6 minutes ago

aseanymous

S e a n RT @veenadubal: The lawsuit, as ⁦@CharlotteGarden⁩ comments, is likely dead on arrival. And beyond that, it creates tremendous public il… 13 minutes ago

Temporaneous

Annelise RT @PeterSchiff: California's new law is not about protecting workers, who are actually able to earn more money as independent contractors,… 16 minutes ago

WendyTheRealtor

W.B. RT @FOX40: Ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates sued Monday to block a broad new California law aimed at g… 22 minutes ago

jewkrainian

jewkrainian 🌹 RT @JMandryk: Just in case it wasn't clear before: the gig economy platforms want to drive down your wages and working conditions, and will… 28 minutes ago

promochickCJW

Caroline Wong RT @rhasse: Let the pushback begin... https://t.co/NMhXtJ2ezQ 32 minutes ago

keesaroo

Sara Bryce RT @pixelactivist: Fuck this 🖕🏼 I didn't know I could hate two companies more. All of it is just trash! if you work at one of these com… 35 minutes ago

rcpittman25

Russell Pittman RT @kimbarrett: A Ponzi scheme .Uber, Postmates Sue California to Block Gig-Worker Law - Bloomberg https://t.co/fiVXwIxeeW 39 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Uber and Postmates Sue to Block New CA Gig Worker Law [Video]Uber and Postmates Sue to Block New CA Gig Worker Law

Uber Technologies and courier services provider, Postmates have reportedly sued the state of California in federal court over a new law that they say is unconstitutional. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published

Uber and Postmastes ask court to block new California law [Video]Uber and Postmastes ask court to block new California law

Uber and Postmastes asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect. According to Reuters, the two companies argue the bill violates the U.S. constitution. The law would make..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.