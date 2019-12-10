Global  

Kidsburgh Kidcast: Importance of Vision Screening

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Importance of Vision Screening

Kidsburgh Kidcast: Importance of Vision Screening

With the new year upon us, it's a good time to take a health check for your family.

Have you had your children's vision checked lately?

Dr. Todd Wolynn, CEO of Kids Plus Pediatrics, explains why it's important, when you should have it done and how it's improved with the help of technology.

Here's his edited conversation with KDKA's Kristine Sorensen.
