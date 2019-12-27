$15 Minimum Wage Coming To NYC Workers On Jan. 1 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:31s - Published $15 Minimum Wage Coming To NYC Workers On Jan. 1 An increase in the minimum wage will be coming to New York City fast-food workers on Jan. 1. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Minimum wage in Mass. will increase on Jan. 1 Good news for workers who may have been overspending this holiday season for the new year with a...

bizjournals - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this