Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires.

The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to fight the flames.

Officials readied naval vessels and military helicopters to aid firefighting and evacuations.

Government officials also called for Australian military support and assistance from U.S. and Canadian fire crews.