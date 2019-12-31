Orange Theory Fitness keeps members glowing through the new year

A fort wayne gym is working to keep its members glowing through the new year.

By encourageing members to make exercise a lifestyle.

Fox 55's mallory beard gives us the story.

3 ?nats?for new gym members, opening the door can be the heaviest weight to bear.

Annie stanley//otf head coach "if you feel uncomfortable--that's okay.

We have come in that haven't worked out a day in their life.

But you're greeted with people that want to help you, want to be there for you.

And coaches that are gonna be there in and outside of the studio for you."orange theory fitness staff see it happen all the time... some clients falling off their game a week into the new year.

Craig knox//otf member"if you're using new year's as an excuse to start...you already have the desire to change.

So get in here as soon as possible."

The orange glow...upbeat music...and step by step instruction.

These all keep orange theory members coming back for more, so i got a little peek of what the theory is all about.

Standup: so we're here at orange theory fitness with annie, and she's going to explain what to do with the rower.

"so the rower is an amazing piece of equipment.

It's low impact, high calorie burn.

It talks about power; the way to control your body."

Annie also broke down the weight lifting session, noting the rapid results newcomers see when they remain consistent.

Craig knox//otf member"i've lost like forty pounds since i've started.

It gives me a routine.

Something other to do during the day 3 than lay around and eat."with the new year holiday approaching, orange theory staff encourage everyone to stay consistent, but most importantly... to stay happy.

"we generally...really work from the inside out because that's where the magic happens.

You don't have to wait until new year's day to make a change.

Just open the door and get going.

In fort wayne, i'm mallory beard.

Fox 55