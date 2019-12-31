Global  

New Year's Eve in downtown Utica

Bank of Utica hosts its first New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Utica on Genesee Street.
Snow accumulation looks to be less than 1" in and south of the mohawk valley, with 1-3" possible north of it hasi.

It has food.

It has drinks.

Newschannel two's caitlin irla is live gfrom the first ever bank of utica.new years ever velebration!

All you is you show up and you get a wrist band at the gate.

E security company will be cheking your id.

If you're ov 21 you'll get a wrist band.

That allows you to go purchase a beer at the saranant.

So the bands we have are ladies of soul, they' a soul band who will start off the evening.

The seconbandwill be td they're kind of a jazz band and the last band to close things out will be classified.

So of the intermission acts we have are a magician, we have uptown theate arts they'll be doing a little comedy sketch and also an ice thrown that people will



