Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bruins, Devils settle it in a shootout

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 07:20s - Published < > Embed
Bruins, Devils settle it in a shootout

Bruins, Devils settle it in a shootout

The Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils take it to a shootout to battle for the extra point
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Devils slip past Bruins with 3-2 win in a shootout

Devils slip past Bruins with 3-2 win in a shootoutDamon Severson scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.