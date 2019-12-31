A Wedding Venue Where Rustic Meets Romance

At most weddings, the bridal party and families will often leave after the ceremony to take pictures someplace with a beautiful backdrop.

At Pioneer Creek Farm, no travel is necessary!

They have so many beautiful backdrops to create an unforgettable ceremony and reception, along with breathtaking photos.

Joining us to discuss all they have to offer is Devonne O'Gorman, owner of Pioneer Creek Farm.

If you book a Friday wedding in 2020 at Pioneer Creek Farm, you can save $100!

This offer expires January 31, 2020 and is not valid for previous bookings.

To schedule a tour or for more information, visit PioneerCreekFarm.com.