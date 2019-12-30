Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Start Making Plans to Get Away in the New Year

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:55s - Published < > Embed
Start Making Plans to Get Away in the New Year

Start Making Plans to Get Away in the New Year

Many people resolve to travel more in the New Year, but aren't quite sure where to start.

That's where a travel expert can help!

And if a wedding or honeymoon is also on the agenda for 2020, we have just the lady to make a memorable getaway a reality.

Nancy Finn is back from Island Getaways to share why Sandals and Beaches destinations make the perfect setting for a honeymoon, wedding, or New Year vacation.

Island Getaways is hosting a Sandals and Beaches Virtual Webinar on Thursday, January 9 at 6:30pm.

If you attend the webinar, you can get a $250 spa credit for qualifying room categories!

To reserve your spot to learn all about these incredible getaway options, RSVP via email at [email protected] or call (262) 781-1748.

Visit MyIslandGetaways.com for more information.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Post Malone Says More Tattoos, Acting & Music to Come in 2020

Post Malone has a lot of plans for the new year -- and it sounds like it involves more ink on his mug...
TMZ.com - Published

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai dances on the pole with Sidharth Shukla to welcome 2020

Coming to the Bigg Boss 13 house, celebrations are at its peak as well. The makers have huge plans...
Bollywood Life - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Setting off fireworks: is it legal? [Video]Setting off fireworks: is it legal?

Do you have plans to set off fireworks tomorrow for New Year’s Eve? If so, you might want to listen up. News 25’s Kristen Anzuini tells us where you can and cannot set off fireworks..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Looking for New Year's Eve plans? Here's a list of metro Detroit events [Video]Looking for New Year's Eve plans? Here's a list of metro Detroit events

If you haven&apos;t solidified plans to bring in the new year, you&apos;re not out of luck. There are several events happening across metro Detroit to help you ring in the new year.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.