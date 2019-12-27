Global  

Start Making Plans to Get Away in the New Year

Many people resolve to travel more in the New Year, but aren't quite sure where to start.

That's where a travel expert can help!

And if a wedding or honeymoon is also on the agenda for 2020, we have just the lady to make a memorable getaway a reality.

Nancy Finn is back from Island Getaways to share why Sandals and Beaches destinations make the perfect setting for a honeymoon, wedding, or New Year vacation.

Island Getaways is hosting a Sandals and Beaches Virtual Webinar on Thursday, January 9 at 6:30pm.

If you attend the webinar, you can get a $250 spa credit for qualifying room categories!

To reserve your spot to learn all about these incredible getaway options, RSVP via email at [email protected] or call (262) 781-1748.

Visit MyIslandGetaways.com for more information.
