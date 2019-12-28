Global  

Trump Speaks With Iraqi Prime Minister

President Donald Trump spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi.

The White House said he emphasized the need to protect U.S. personnel and facilities.

According to Reuters, this comes after the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad faced an attack.

A statement made by the White House said the two leaders discussed security issues.

It also assured people that Trump is making it a priority to protect Americans abroad.
