Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Samoa Ends Measles-Related State Of Emergency

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Samoa Ends Measles-Related State Of Emergency

Samoa Ends Measles-Related State Of Emergency

​The Samoan government says it &quot;unanimously approved the cancellation of the state of emergency orders,&quot; which had been in effect since November.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Samoa ends state of emergency after 5,667 cases of measles

The government of Samoa has cancelled a state of emergency and entered a ‘Recovery Phase’ after a...
CTV News - Published

Samoa calls an end to its measles emergency

Samoa has lifted a state of emergency declared over a measles outbreak that killed 81 people, after...
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newsy

Newsy A measles outbreak has killed 81 people in the country, most of them babies and young children. https://t.co/RdQ4GD9l9A 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.