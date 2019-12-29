Samoa Ends Measles-Related State Of Emergency 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published Samoa Ends Measles-Related State Of Emergency ​The Samoan government says it "unanimously approved the cancellation of the state of emergency orders," which had been in effect since November.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Samoa ends state of emergency after 5,667 cases of measles The government of Samoa has cancelled a state of emergency and entered a ‘Recovery Phase’ after a...

CTV News - Published 23 hours ago



Samoa calls an end to its measles emergency Samoa has lifted a state of emergency declared over a measles outbreak that killed 81 people, after...

SBS - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like