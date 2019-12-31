Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Minnesota, Auburn fans enjoy Tampa Bay trip for Outback Bowl

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Minnesota, Auburn fans enjoy Tampa Bay trip for Outback Bowl

Minnesota, Auburn fans enjoy Tampa Bay trip for Outback Bowl

Auburn fans are used to major bowl games, including their four previous bowl trips to Tampa.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gophers Hope To End Season On A High Note [Video]Gophers Hope To End Season On A High Note

Fans are gathered in Tampa for the Outback Bowl, in which the Gophers face the Auburn Tigers, Norman Seawright III reports (2:04). WCCO Mid-Morning - January 1, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:04Published

Outback Bowl Game kicks off Thursday [Video]Outback Bowl Game kicks off Thursday

It’s the first-ever match-up between the Auburn Tigers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Story: https://wfts.tv/2tjpAZi

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.