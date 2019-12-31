Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Uber And Postmates Sue California Over New Labor Law

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Uber And Postmates Sue California Over New Labor Law

Uber And Postmates Sue California Over New Labor Law

The companies say their businesses could suffer if the new law reclassified their drivers as benefit-eligible employees instead of contractors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Uber, Postmates sue to challenge California's new labor law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •NewsySeattle TimesReutersengadgetWorldNewsRTTNewsCBS NewsbizjournalsNYTimes.com


Uber's fight against California's new gig-worker law is a legal headwind that's not likely to go away anytime soon (UBER, LYFT)

Uber's fight against California's new gig-worker law is a legal headwind that's not likely to go away anytime soon (UBER, LYFT)· *Uber and Postmates filed a lawsuit Monday opposing California's Assembly Bill 5, which is set to...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

simonxj6

LPG Simon UTAG RT @sergioaved: Uber, Postmates and two drivers sue California over law that would reclassify contractors as employees Two drivers? Why no… 1 hour ago

YahooTech

Yahoo Tech RT @YahooFinance: Highlight: “How do you allow for workers to receive the protections that they’re entitled to while ensuring we can pay th… 2 hours ago

cltucci

Christopher Tucci RT @CarmeloCennamo: Tech platforms strike back and go after regulators - Uber and Postmates sue California over labour law equating gig wor… 2 hours ago

KCBSAMFMTraffic

KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader #Uber, #Postmates Sue Over State's New Labor Law. https://t.co/UoosDDOxUh 2 hours ago

MLAS

Melissa RT @HainesForSF: Thoughts? San Francisco :: Uber, Postmates sue California in federal court over state gig-work law AB5 - San Francisco Chr… 2 hours ago

ppr2103

patricia ramsey RT @PowerLunch: The war on tech continues as @Uber and @Postmates sue @california over legislation that would force the companies to reclas… 3 hours ago

KION546

KION News 5 46 SUING CALIFORNIA: Uber and Postmates are suing the state of California over its controversial law to require that m… https://t.co/ebSw0fdgy6 3 hours ago

HowardInNapa

Howard Yune #California is being sued over a new gig economy law. Here’s what #Uber and #Postmates are saying about #AB5. https://t.co/cSeFXiyCGR 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Uber, Postmates sue to block California law [Video]Uber, Postmates sue to block California law

Uber Technologies and Postmates Inc. asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect on Wednesday, arguing the bill violates the U.S. Constitution. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

Uber and Postmates Sue to Block New CA Gig Worker Law [Video]Uber and Postmates Sue to Block New CA Gig Worker Law

Uber Technologies and courier services provider, Postmates have reportedly sued the state of California in federal court over a new law that they say is unconstitutional. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.