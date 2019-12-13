Global  

Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case

The lawsuit alleges Jones falsely accused Neil Heslin, the father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim, of being an actor.
Judge orders Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook case

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in...
Seattle Times - Published

Judge Orders Alex Jones and Infowars to Pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook Legal Fees

The ruling was part of a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Jones, who has promoted conspiracy theories...
NYTimes.com - Published


MirthDAL

Mirth hoping for BlueWave 2020 RT @thehill: Judge orders Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook defamation case https://t.co/o7lxNNDj0c https://t.co/WmD3cD0KHL 2 minutes ago

KGETnews

KGET 17 News Judge orders Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook case https://t.co/0JsAdWlBpK 2 minutes ago

Birdsaretheword

Bobby Reed RT @HoustonChron: Texan 'Infowars' star ordered to pay $100K in Sandy Hook case https://t.co/vnkWKbomnF 3 minutes ago

ShoutAloudNow

TakeItBack RT @willsommer: Sandy Hook families have scored another legal win against Alex Jones, with a Texas judge issuing two orders requiring Jones… 3 minutes ago

mynbc15

NBC 15 News A Texas judge ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in another court setback over the Infowars hos… https://t.co/CqvgcccHDZ 8 minutes ago

jon_liddie

jon liddie RT @waff48: A Texas judge has ordered Alex Jones to pay $100,000. https://t.co/ML6aX45Vo6 13 minutes ago

helen_streett

Helen Streett Judge Orders Alex Jones and Infowars to Pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook Legal Fees https://t.co/flk3S2VBcK 19 minutes ago

MamaAintLstning

Denise Majko🦋 RT @psychdr100: Tormenting families of dead kids: Typical mindset of Trumpism. Trump backed this fiend all the way. Alex Jones humiliated… 21 minutes ago


Alex Jones to pay $100k in Sandy Hook case [Video]Alex Jones to pay $100k in Sandy Hook case

Conspiracy promoter and right-wing media personality Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $100,000 in court costs and legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over his claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

Alex Jones Seeks to Dismiss Defamation Suit from Sandy Hook Victim’s Father [Video]Alex Jones Seeks to Dismiss Defamation Suit from Sandy Hook Victim’s Father

Sandy Hook shooting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by one of the victim’s family members. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

