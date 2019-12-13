Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case
Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case
The lawsuit alleges Jones falsely accused Neil Heslin, the father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim, of being an actor.
