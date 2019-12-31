Underwater movie - B-Roll 23 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 05:42s - Published Underwater movie - B-Roll Underwater movie - B-Roll video - behind the scenes Plot synopsis: A crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. Starring: Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr., Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, Gunner Wright Directed By: William Eubank Produced By: Peter Chernin, Tonia Davis, Kevin Halloran, Jenno Topping 0

