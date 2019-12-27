Global  

Five Gadgets With The Biggest Impact This Decade

1.

The Nest learning Thermostat.

2.

The Oculus Rift.

3.

The Nintendo Switch.

4.

Apple AirPods.

5.

Juul E-Cigarette.
Recent related news from verified sources

The 13 gadgets that had the biggest impact this decade

The 13 gadgets that had the biggest impact this decade· Business Insider ranked the gadgets that had the most impact on consumers' lives over the past...
Business Insider - Published


