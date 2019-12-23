Global  

Five Unusual Resolutions To Try This Year

Five Unusual Resolutions To Try This Year

1.

Learn something you never did as a child, like riding a bike.

2.

Write a travel challenge list and try and tick off some places throughout the year.

3.

Make sense of what makes you angry or upset.

4.

Set up the company you’ve thought about making and try it out.

5.

Be more engaging at work and use tools that engage your workers too.
