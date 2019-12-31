Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

PG&E claim deadline is Dec. 31 for Camp Fire survivors

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
PG&E claim deadline is Dec. 31 for Camp Fire survivorsThe deadline to file a PG&E claim is December 31st.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

PG&E claim deadline is Dec. 31 for Camp Fire survivors

File a pg&amp;e claim is*tomorro*.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live in chico... jafet who can apply for this claim?

Any camp fire or north bay fire survivor can file a claim... but they only have a few hours left.

The original deadline to file a claim was october 21 of this year - but pg&amp;e extended that deadline to december 31st.

This is all part of the company's bankruptcy process.

You can file a claim with the utility if you were impacted by fires that happened before january 29 2019.

You can submit a claim online or at a pg&amp;e claim center.

Live in chico jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

If you miss the deadline - there will not be another opportunity to get compensation from pg&amp;e.

###




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deadline fast approaching to file claim with PG&E [Video]Deadline fast approaching to file claim with PG&E

If you had property damage, personal injuries or lost wages from the Camp Fire here are some items to have on hand when filing that claim today.

Credit: KHSLPublished

PG&E protest in Chico [Video]PG&E protest in Chico

A group of Camp Fire survivors gathered in Chico to voice their concerns about the proposed PG&E settlement.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.