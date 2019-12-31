PG&E claim deadline is Dec. 31 for Camp Fire survivors

File a pg&e claim is*tomorro*.

Any camp fire or north bay fire survivor can file a claim... but they only have a few hours left.

The original deadline to file a claim was october 21 of this year - but pg&e extended that deadline to december 31st.

This is all part of the company's bankruptcy process.

You can file a claim with the utility if you were impacted by fires that happened before january 29 2019.

You can submit a claim online or at a pg&e claim center.

If you miss the deadline - there will not be another opportunity to get compensation from pg&e.

