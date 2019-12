Warmer, but windy for New Year's Day 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:04s - Published Warmer, but windy for New Year's Day It will clear and chilly Tuesday evening, with temperatures cooling through the 30s. New Year’s Day will mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the low 50s. Light rain is possible Thursday, with highs in the low 50s.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Warmer, but windy for New Year's Day HOW THINGS WILL STAY.IF YOU ARE HEADING OUT, ENJOYINGNEW YEAR’S EVE, THE WEATHER WILLBE JUST FINE.TEMPERATURES WILL GRADUALLY COOLTHROUGH THE 30’S.THAT WARM COAT, THAT JACKET, THEWIND WILL BE LIGHT.NOT MUCH OF A WIND CHILL.QUIET WEATHER TONIGHT.OVERNIGHT AND EARLY WEDNESDAY,BRINGING IN THE NEW YEAR,TEMPERATURE WILL START OFF INTHE UPPER 20’S.LOTS OF SUNSHINE.LIGHT WIND IN THE MORNING.THAT WIND WILL PICK UP IN THEAFTERNOON.SOUTHWEST WIND 10 TO 20 MILESPER HOUR.YOU WILL NOTICE THE WIND, BUTYOU WILL ALSO NOTICE THE WARMERTEMPERATURES.46 FOR OUR MIDDAY TEMPERATURE.50’S AT 5:00.LOWER 50’S AROUND THE AREA, 53IN KANSAS CITY, SO A GREAT STARTTO THE NEW YEAR, THE NEW DECADE.HEADING INTO THURSDAY, WATCHINGFOR MORE CLOUDS AND THEPOSSIBILITY OF RAIN.THIS IS THURSDAY AFTERNOON.ANOTHER MILD DAY.WE WILL THICKEN UP THOSE CLOUDSAS WE HEAD THROUGH THEAFTERNOON.YOU SEE HOW SOME SHOWERS BEGINTO MOVE IN.COLD AIR IN THE REGION.TEMPERATURES DOWN IN THE LOWER30’S.WATCH AS WE HEAD TOWARDS MIDDAY.TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE30’S.WE MAY GET THIS MIX OF RAIN ANDWET SNOW AS WE HEA THROUGH THEDAY ON FRIDAY.THE BULK OF THE SYSTEM STAYSPRIMARILY OFF TO OUR SOUTH.NOW, JUST A RAIN CHANCE ONTHURSDAY.A HIGH OF 52 DEGREES.FRIDAY, UPPER 30’S, LOW 40’S.BRINGING THAT HIGH DOWN A LITTLEBIT ON FRIDAY.SATURDAY, WINDY, HIGH OF 39.BACK IN THE UPPER 40’S ON SUNDAYAND COLD AIR ROLES IN FOR NE





Recent related news from verified sources Happy New Year: Brighter weather on way for New Zealand by New Year's Eve Happy new weather, New Zealand.A dull Christmas, damp Boxing Day and unsettled last few days of the...

New Zealand Herald - Published 6 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this phillip higginbotham RT @SteveKersh7: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight for New Year's Eve. Low:30 Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy,… 18 minutes ago Steve Kersh Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight for New Year's Eve. Low:30 Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Mostly sunny to partly c… https://t.co/LJRYGE3TF7 2 hours ago BK @__gaciria Here is weather forecast for New Year’s Eve in NYC. Thank goodness it’s going to be clear (no rain) but… https://t.co/5ScWl3JCqO 1 day ago Brad Williams RT @JeffTanchak19: 7 DAY: Northeast Ohio forecast. Falling temps. today and windy. 1 to 2 inches of snow tomorrow and windy. Dry New Ye… 1 day ago Jeff Tanchak 7 DAY: Northeast Ohio forecast. Falling temps. today and windy. 1 to 2 inches of snow tomorrow and windy. Dry N… https://t.co/1UnydOAySf 1 day ago Tegan Orpet Very windy and cold today with highs in the mid 30s. Still cold and windy tonight with lows in the upper 20s. The N… https://t.co/FV1tDOV2Vb 2 days ago Nathan Gentry~KC∅IWS From NWSTopeka: "Windy and mostly cloudy Monday but sunny and warmer for New Year's Day. #kswx https://t.co/jYIij3fJYm" #KSwx 2 days ago Gary Thomas RT @NWSTopeka: Windy and mostly cloudy Monday but sunny and warmer for New Year's Day. #kswx https://t.co/xqiodkDxkO 2 days ago