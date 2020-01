How does Buffalo attract new people as NYS population declines 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:55s - Published How does Buffalo attract new people as NYS population declines How does Buffalo attract new people as NYS population declines 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend How does Buffalo attract new people as NYS population declines PEOPLE KEEP MOVINGAWAY FROM NEWYORK.A NEW ESTIMATESHOWS AS MANY ASONE AND A HALFMILLION PEOPLE LEFTOVER THE PASTDECADE.BUT AS 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERGILAT MELAMEDSHOWS US -- AS THEPOPULATION DIPS...BUFFALO IS CATCHINGTHE EYES OFMILLENNIALS FROMALL OVER.23 YEAR OLD JAMESFRAHM DIDN'T KNOWMUCH ABOUT BUFFALOBEFORE MOVING HEREFROM SUNNYCALIFORNIA LASTYEAR..."THE ONLY THING IKNEW WAS BILLS,NIAGARA FALLS, ANDBAD WEATHER."HE CAME HERE FORHIS JOB, BUT SAYS THEAFFORDABILITYFACTOR IS WHATMAKES LIVING HERESO DESIRABLE.AND HE'S NOT ALONE--A 2018 REALTOR.COMSURVEY RATEDBUFFALO AS THE TOPU.S. MARKETS FORMILLENNIAL HOMEBUYING."THAT'S ONE OF THEBIGGEST POSITIVESABOUT BUFFALO IS THECOST OF LIVING,ESPECIALLY THEHOUSING COST YOUCAN GET A GREATHOUSE FOR VERYCHEAP."THE 2019 CENSUSBUREAU POPULATIONESTIMATE SAYS NEWYORK LOST MOREPEOPLE THAN ANYOTHER STATE IN THECOUNTRY.JACK MCCAULEY ISPRESIDENT OF THEBUFFALO JUNIORCHAMBER OFCOMMERCE-- ANORGANIZATION FORPEOPLE UNDER 40.HE SAYS MANY OFTHE GROUP'SMEMBERS COME FORSCHOOL OR ATEMPORARY JOB-- BUTEND UP STAYINGPERMANENTLY."AS SOON AS THEY GOTHERE THEY REALIZEDWHY WOULD I GOANYWHERE ELSE.""SO WHAT ARE SOMEWAYS BUFFALODIFFERS FROM THEREST OF THE STATEWELL THE MEDIAN AGEIS ABOUT 6 YEARSYOUNGER, BUT THEBIGGER DIFFERENCE ISTHIS-- THEEMPLOYMENT GROWTHRATE IN 2016-17 WASMUCH BIGGER THANTHE REST OF THESTATE.""I FIGURED AT THIS AGEITS IMPORTANT TO GOWHERE THE CAREEROPPORTUNITY IS,THAT'S HOW I ENDEDUP HERE."IT'S ONE THING TOCOME TO BUFFALOBUT HOW DOES THECITY GET PEOPLE TOSTAY.MCCAULEY SAYS IT'SDEVELOPING WITHTHE PEOPLE."EVERYTHING THAT ILIKE OR MY FRIENDSLIKE SEEM TO BEPOPPING UP IN THECITY AT SOME POINTOR ANOTHER SO WE'LLSAY HEY I'D LIKE SOMENEW BREWERIES ANDNEXT THING YOU KNOWTHERES 4 OR 5 OFTHEM."THE POPULATIONESTIMATE DOESN'THAVE A CITY BY CITYBREAKDOWN...BUT MAYOR BYRONBROWN HASPREDICTED BUFFALOWILL SEE APOPULATIONINCREASE ON THE2020 CENSUS.IN BUFFALO, GILATMELAMED, 7EYEWTINESS NEWS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Sandra L Seeley How does Buffalo attract new people as NYS population declines https://t.co/3wNAjUejxk 3 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Neighbors: Number of crimes happening in Elmwood Village It seems some holiday hooligans are taking aim at people who live in Buffalo's Elmwood Village. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:51Published 5 days ago Returning gifted pets after Christmas... Shelters warn against it, but does it really happen? Christmas is frequently a time when pets are given as gifts. The so called "Christmas Dumpathon" is a phenomenon animal shelters warn about. It's people giving back animals after receiving them as a.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:03Published 5 days ago