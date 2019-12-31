Global  

POLICE NEW YEAR

44news reporter erran huber is at haynie's corner?

Checking in with people before things pick up.

He joins us live with more.

Erran?

Ma?

It's the final countdown.

Haynie's corner is set to be one of the happening places for a happy new yea?

But it's also a big day for police across the tr?state.

Who are wanting people to have fun but stay safe.

As new years celebrations get underwa?

While indiana state police won't be be holding sobriety checkpoint?

Kentucky state police will.

But troopers on both sides of the ohio will still be putting their best efforts into safety with the different approache?

And that doesn't just extend to cars.

Those thinking of hopping on an ?scooter after a night out might attract the attention of police in the city.

And the consequences can be the same as getting behind the wheel.

"people need to remember that if you get on one of these scooters, and you get on a public highway like franklin street, and you've been drinking, you can be arrested for drunk driving.

So you be very careful before you jump onto one of those scooters."

Sgt.

Ringle add?that last year in indian?there were over 900 crashes in indiana between new year's eve and new years da?

And cautions everyone to keep an eye out when they're near the roa?

Whether they're driving or not.

And groups like logan's promise in evansville are offering a cod?

That will give free rides home.

Just enter loganspromis ?all one wor?into the lyft app for a 25 dollar credit.

Erran huber



