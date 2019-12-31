Countdown to Noon Celebration at Lynn Meadows

Some families kicked off 20-20 - little early today at lynn- meadows discovery center in - gulfport with a - countdown to noon.- news 25's kristen anzuini takes- us there.

- - while most adults wait to watch- - - - the ball drop at midnight...- < horn nat sound> - these kids got the party starte- early at lynn medows- discovery center in gulfport.

- hope masterten / 6 years old- "i'm just here to enjoy the - party!"

- the countdown to noon event has- been taking place for years - and is a tradition for many - families from all around the- gulf coast.

- "yes, it is an annual event for- a lot of families, but we also- have families who - come from out of town we have a- lot of people who come over fro- - - - new orleans, mobile,- hattiesburg, it may become a- tradition for them too."- for these kids... when it comes- to 2019 - <let it go sound bite>- they are ready to "let it go" - and for most....the balloon - drop is the main event.

- "because we like to get the - balloons."- but it's not only the - balloons... the kids had the- chance to do- crafts, karaoke and dance their- way into a new decade.

All whil- learning some new things.

- "it's what we do... we love to- educate the children in some fu- form or fashion.

So of- course the museum is open with- all of our regular exhibits - - - - which are all educationally - driven, but the activities we - provide, like today we are doin- clock making, - so thats learning about time."- if you missed out on the balloo- - - - ball drop, just wait until next- year.

- "happy new year!

<nat sound>- in gulfport, kristen anzuini, - news 25 -