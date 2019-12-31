Global  

Don't Just Hunt Down The Best Deals On Pressure Cookers. Shop For Financial Products, Too

Everyone loves a deal, and comparison shops for phones and plane tickets and cars.

But what about doing some comparison shopping for savings accounts, investment accounts, and financial planners?

According to Business Insider, a little comparison shopping for important products and services could save you significant cash in the long run.

For example, finding a savings account with a higher interest rate than banks offer can help you make money.
