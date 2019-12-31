Global  

Robert Durst Confesses To Tipping Off Police To Location Of Victim's Body

Robert Durst says he penned a note tipping off police to the location of the body of a woman he's accused of killing.

Newser reports lawyers say Durst conceded that he had written the note directing police to the home of Susan Berman in December 2000.

The revelation was made in a joint filing by defense lawyers and prosecutors on stipulations for a trial scheduled in February.

The New York real estate heir pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Berman, his best friend.

However, he told a documentary film crew for HBO's 'The Jinx' that the letter could only have been sent by the killer.
