Barack Obama Puts DaBaby, J. Cole, Summer Walker & More On His 2019 Playlist

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:17s
Several Hip Hop and R&B artists grabbed the attention of Barack Obama for his annual end-of-the-year picks.

The former president named Summer Walker, J.

Cole, DaBaby and more when choosing his favorite books, movies and music of 2019.

