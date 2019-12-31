Global  

American Embassy In Baghdad Under Siege

American Embassy In Baghdad Under SiegeCBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Washington.
Iraqi PM calls for end to US embassy siege after strikes on shiite militia

Moscow [Russia], Jan 1 (ANI): Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi urged protesters on Tuesday to...
Sify - Published

US embassy staff in Baghdad evacuated amid protests over American strikes

Baghdad [Iraq], Dec 31 (ANI): The staff of the US embassy here on Tuesday was evacuated from the...
Sify - Published


paramilipic

ぱらみり（自動呟き人形サービス） RT @AFP: #UPDATE US to send hundreds more troops to Middle East after a mob of pro-Iranian demonstrators stormed its embassy compound in I… 25 seconds ago

TZZToday

Terese Zimmerman RT @DeanObeidallah: @realDonaldTrump The American Embassy is under attack in Baghdad and Trump is more concerned with impeachment. We have… 32 seconds ago

CardiClaudia

Claudia Mitchell RT @HKrassenstein: Last night it was reported that the Trump State Dep. ran a full blown investigation into who 'liked' a Chelsea Clinton t… 44 seconds ago

UniversalSp1r1t

🌊⊱🏄‍♀️⊱Deby⊰🏄‍♀️⊰🌊 RT @WordswithSteph: Donald Trump himself is Death to America, utterly ill-equipped to manage any US/global crisis of any magnitude anywhere… 1 minute ago

SpaceHoolie

Rogue_Covfefe RT @BeeBee5977: The American Embassy is under attack in Baghdad and the president [sic] is busy tweeting about Putin and Joe Biden. #Bengh… 2 minutes ago


Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege [Video]Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege

Thousands of protesters laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, furious over American air strikes that targeted an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia unit. The Iraqi government has condemned the air..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published

