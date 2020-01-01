Global  

Copper Bar expected to reopen sometime in mid-January

A downtown Terre Haute bar has plans to reopen soon after it was closed for nearly a year.
In a flu we have new information about plans to re-open a downtown terre haute bar.

If all goes well ..

The "copper bar" will open again in mid-january.

Final preparations to get everything set are underway now.

The bar has been closed for just under one year.

Owner greg gibson has previously said the bar will co-exist with the planned convention center.

