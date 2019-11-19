Five years without answers: The anniversary of Marina Boelter's disappearance

It's been a a greene county woman disappeared on this day... five years ago.

"it's literally something that's in the back of our minds every single day of our lives."

"marina boelter" was last seen near the bloomfield i-g-a in 20-14.

Five years later..

And the boelter's are still missing a huge piece of their family.

On new years eve in 20-14..

18-year-old marina boelter disappeared.

She was last seen near the bloomfield i-g-a.

Time has passed..

But her sister in law says things will never be the same.

"new year's eve is never going to be the same for us ever again.

It's always going to have that sadness.

It's never a fresh new year.

It's always going to be another year has passed and she's still not here."

While this case has remained cold..

Boelter says they did receive a tip last year from someone via facebook claiming they had marina.

That person demanded money for her return.

The tip ended up being a scam.

"the sad part about it was that it had apparently been going on to multiple families.

It's literally something that people are using as an opportunity to try and get money out of people, because they're so desperate for answers to find their missing loved one."

With no new leads..

Or answers..

The family says they can't help but wonder what happened to her.

"the biggest thing i think we all think about is just that we don't know anything.

We don't know where she is.

Whether she's still alive, what happened to her."

Boelter hopes by reminding people what this day means to her family..

It will encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"to know that there could be answers out there somewhere, and that all it could take is just the tiniest bit of information that could you know, bring us closure if nothing else."

If you have any information on this case..

Call the indiana state police.

