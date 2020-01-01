Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Bye-Bye, Biker Shorts! Fashion Trends We're Leaving Behind

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Bye-Bye, Biker Shorts! Fashion Trends We're Leaving Behind

Bye-Bye, Biker Shorts! Fashion Trends We're Leaving Behind

Fashion in 2019 was all about embracing old trends.

Some of them were popular in the '90s and early 2000s.

But according to Business Insider, there's a reason they faded back then, and they're also over for 2020.

For example Rhianna rocked a boiler suit in 2019.

They're popular because they're easy, but the trend has faded.

The Kardashian sisters revived the 1990's biker short look, but not for long.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bye-Bye, Biker Shorts! Fashion Trends We're Leaving Behind

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Elements of this image have a release, other elements do not.

Please |contact us| for release details.

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.