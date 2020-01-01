Bye-Bye, Biker Shorts! Fashion Trends We're Leaving Behind

Fashion in 2019 was all about embracing old trends.

Some of them were popular in the '90s and early 2000s.

But according to Business Insider, there's a reason they faded back then, and they're also over for 2020.

For example Rhianna rocked a boiler suit in 2019.

They're popular because they're easy, but the trend has faded.

The Kardashian sisters revived the 1990's biker short look, but not for long.