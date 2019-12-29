Home Build

Global  

For many people, the new year will bring a fresh start.

It's a new decade and that's sure to bring new opportunities.
Monitor for many people, the new year will bring a fresh start.

It's a new decade and that's sure to bring new opportunities.

But for victims of the february columbus tornado, 2020 will bring a different kind of new beginning.

Our cash matlock joins us live in the studio with more on the story, cash?

Joey, some families lost everything in that storm.

For the past several months, the community has been trying to recover-- some of them starting from ground up.

For most people, the time period between christmas and the new year is spent with friends and family.

The folks with the mennonite disaster service, on the other hand, choose to spend this time... helping their neighbors.

"to serve man's needs.

Whatever their needs are and love and care for them."

Glenn mast says his organization is partnered with the united methodist committee on relief to help get area tornado victims back on their feet.

"it's all on a volunteer basis.

Some will work one week, some will work two weeks, and some will be back in february, some won't be back."

Umcor representative anzette smith thomas says her organization is there for families in need from beginning to end.

"we feel that when we restore homes and the physical structures, we also restore the lives of the people, so we are very thankful to be a part of the recovery effort."

Volunteers come from all walks of life.

"this is where we transcend all differences, all barriers, and it's all about the quality of life for the people who are affected."

Thanks to these volunteer efforts... what was once a harsh reality for one local family... has turned into the hope of a brighter tomorrow.

"we actually got to sit with the family and be with them, and be present with them as that was taking place, and now that it's being rebuilt, it means that they get to have a new normal that they get to have their home restored."

Take vo in monitor 30 volunteers traveled from as far away as pennsylvania to help build and repair homes.



