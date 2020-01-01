CRLC Continues

Global  

If you were affected by this year's tornado in columbus, it's not too late to get help.
Up if you were affected by this year's tornado in columbus, it's not too late to get help.

More than 100 people applied for assistance through the community recovery of lowndes county organization after february's devastating twister.

Crlc has been working to provide families with food, shelter, and home repairs.

The deadline for federal assistance has passed but board president nicole clinkscales says c-r-l-c is still providing some assistance.

"we're still, as i said, we're still taking in clients.

We dont want people to think that we're turning anybody away.

I'm looking at blue tarps still around here of people i don't think are on our roles, so we want people to know that we're still here for people that have not gotten any assistance but still need more assistance from us."

For more information on the community recovery of lowndes county organization, visit our website at wcbi dot com.

