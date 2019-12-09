Harbaugh, Saban talk ahead of Citrus Bowl 22 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:56s - Published Harbaugh, Saban talk ahead of Citrus Bowl Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban spoke to reporters Tuesday at the Citrus Bowl press conference.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this