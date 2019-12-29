Global  

Ex-Wife Of White Settlement Church Shooter Says 'He Was Getting Crazy'

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:20s
Ex-Wife Of White Settlement Church Shooter Says 'He Was Getting Crazy'Angela Holloway said she and Keith Thomas Kinnunen were married for eight years.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Armed worshippers quickly kill gunman after fatal shooting at Texas church

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Church members acted quickly to take down a gunman who opened fire Sunday...
Seattle Times - Published

Church Shooting: Two People Dead, One Victim In Critical Condition In White Settlement, Texas

A gunman killed one and injured another person during a service at a church in White Settlement,...
Eurasia Review - Published


Chascabass

Junior Scott Kinnunen's first wife, Cindy Glasgow-Voegel -filed for a protective order in January 2012 in Grady County, Oklahoma… https://t.co/S6i3KHWmFo 8 hours ago

IAmHizMrs

❤PerfectlyImperfect❤ His wife said "We knew he was KRAZY, but not like THIS" yet she had a protection order against him and said he was… https://t.co/7GHhKRmHVy 11 hours ago

PrisGalstaun

Priscilla Galstaun [His second wife, Cindy Glasgow-Voegel, filed for a protective order in January 2012 in Grady County, Oklahoma. “Ke… https://t.co/uwRHfZ374Q 22 hours ago

Ranger_Wife

Tai RT @Franklin_Graham: Please pray for the families who lost loved ones in yesterday’s shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Set… 1 day ago

bcnn1

BCNN1 Gunman in White Settlement Church Shooting Was ‘Battling a Demon’, According to 2012 Protective Order Filed by Ex-W… https://t.co/MLGMn4LHnP 1 day ago

Ranger_Wife

Tai RT @TeaBoots: America salutes you ..Thank you for saving so many lives A genuine Hero Jack Wilson Of the White Settlement Church shooting… 1 day ago

ResisterDot

#ResisterSquadSister I’m from Texas and the armed security team was successful. Can we now fix how guy with fake beard, sunglasses, and… https://t.co/Vz4VBrzdHP 1 day ago

kiii3news

KIII 3 News Church member John Richardson said he laid on top of his wife to protect her from gunfire. https://t.co/b9PqNVomgp 1 day ago


Grandson Of Tony Wallace, Parishioner Killed In North Texas Church Shooting, Talks Devastating Loss [Video]Grandson Of Tony Wallace, Parishioner Killed In North Texas Church Shooting, Talks Devastating Loss

The grandson of Tony Wallace, a parishioner killed in the West Freeway Church of Christ shooting, talks the devastating loss of his family member.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:50Published

White Settlement Church Shooting Suspect Identified As Keith Thomas Kinnunen Of River Oaks [Video]White Settlement Church Shooting Suspect Identified As Keith Thomas Kinnunen Of River Oaks

The suspect who shot and killed two men during communion at a North Texas church has been identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:30Published

