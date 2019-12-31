Global  

Thousands Gather For New Year's Eve In Times Square

Thousands Gather For New Year's Eve In Times Square

Thousands Gather For New Year's Eve In Times Square

CBSN New York's Valerie Castro has the latest on the celebrations already underway in Times Square as thousands wait for the ball to drop on New Year's Eve.
