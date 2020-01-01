Global  

Northern Kentucky University closes two campus apartment buildings over long-term maintenance concerns

Northern Kentucky University closes two campus apartment buildings over long-term maintenance concerns

Northern Kentucky University closes two campus apartment buildings over long-term maintenance concerns

In a statement released Tuesday, Northern Kentucky officials cited the discovery of deterioration beyond what was anticipated during the process of shoring and repairing sections of the Woodcrest Apartments as what led to the immediate closure of two student apartment halls.
Northern Kentucky University closes two campus apartment buildings over long-term maintenance concerns

NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITYIS SHUTTING DOWN AN ON-CAMPUSAPARTMENT COMPLEX..

DUE TOSTRUCTURAL PROBLEMS.N-K-UTELLS US IT WILL CLOSE OAK ANDSYCAMORE HALLS IN WOODCRESTAPARTMENTS THIS MONTH.WILLOWHALL IS SET TO CLOSE IN JUNE.THE UNIVERSITY SAYS THEDECISION HAS TO DO WITH THECOST ASSOCIATED WITH LONG TERMMAINTENANCE OF THE BUILDING...AND NOT A SAFEY IS




