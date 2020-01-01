Interview: Keeping your pets safe during New Year's celebrations

I'm craig ford in for tanya carter.

With fireworks being a big part of the holiday season, we want to talk about how they can affect your pets.

And joiningadv us to discuss that is kimberly kelly, a veterinarian with cloverhaven animal hospital, which is our pet of the week sponsor.

Make alternate arrangements for your dog, especially if you plan on going out or live close to a fireworks display.

A couple options would be dropping your pup off at a friend or relative's house, a dog daycare, a boarding facility, or even hiring a pet sitter to stay with them.

That way if your dog does get scared, they are somewhere safe with supervision.

Create a safe spot in your home.

If you are unable to bring your dog somewhere away from the fireworks, giving them a spot they feel safe in can help.

Maybe your dog already has a safe spot, like a crate, kennel, or even under your bed.

Make this spot is easily accessible for them during the main event so they can hide if they want to.

Remove the visual stimulation.

There is no way to cover up the noise of fireworks, but you can still do your dog a favor by closing your windows, blinds, and curtains so they do not have to see the bright flashes of lights.

Reassure your dog.

Speaking to your dog in a calm soothing voice while petting them will also help ease their anxiety.

Getting mad or forcing your dog to "face their fears" will only make the experience harder for them.

Stay calm.

Dogs are very in-tune with our emotions, body language, and tone of voice.

If you make a big deal out of the fireworks by being scared or even just worried about your dog, they can pick up on this and will assume they have good reason to also be worried.

Consider anti-anxiety tools.

Talk to your veterinarian or trainer about different ways to manage your dog's anxiety during fireworks.