Pre-game: Erin Wilson previews Music City Bowl

State fans flocked to nashville to see their bulldogs take on the cardinals of louisville in this year's music city bowl.

W-t--va's erin wilson is live in nashville with a look prior to kickoff.

Right now im at the river front over looking the nissan stadium.

In a few hours the fans you see walking behind me are headed to grab a bite before packing out yje stadium to support the bulldogs 10th straight bowl game.

The bulldogs have a tough match facing the a louisville team that went from 2-10 to a 7-5 season under new head coach scott sattersfeld and the second for head coach joe moorhead.

We talked yo a few fans who traveled here from mississippi to be here for this and will have more from them today at 4.

Reporting live from nashville erin wilson wtva sports a woman