Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dylan Moses Back For A Senior Year

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Dylan Moses Back For A Senior YearDylan Moses will return to The University of Alabama for a senior year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dylan Moses Back For A Senior Year

Players such as jerry jeudy and henry ruggs the third told me they will make their decision after the citrus bowl tomorrow.

Reporting in orlando, lynden blake, waay




You Might Like


Tweets about this

thatdudetys

Tyson Dylan Moses going back for his Senior year is pretty interesting! 👀 A few others might stay back too. 10 hours ago

saraheliz_7

sarah👩‍👦 RT @TimWatts_BOL: Recruiting is one thing but having Dylan Moses announce he was coming back for his senior year (on Instagram) is another.… 16 hours ago

Moe_Ballout

ballout 🎱 RT @AlabamaDieHards: Dylan Moses is coming back to Alabama for his Senior year 🐘 https://t.co/dlRnLStlJA 17 hours ago

loveekiki14

Loveekiki14 RT @CoachingMSmith: Per Dylan Moses, he is coming back to Alabama for his senior year. 20 hours ago

gotit4dalo

#TurnItUpMeechBeatz RT @SRD_Martin: Dylan Moses coming back for his senior season. Wow...I thought he had already put everything on tape that he needed to be a… 21 hours ago

SECTalk1

The Bottom Right Corner Dylan Moses coming back to Bama for his senior year #RollTide 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer to debut youngsters in Europa League game against Astana [Video]Solskjaer to debut youngsters in Europa League game against Astana

Mandatory credit: MUTV. Manchester United youngsters Ethan Laird, Di’Shon Bernard and Dylan Levitt will make their debuts against Astana in the Europa League. Max Taylor has received his first..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.