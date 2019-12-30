NEW-YEAR/THAILAND-FIREWORKS-ICONSIAM-VNR/NEW YEAR FIREWORKS SPECTACLE IN BANGKOK SET TO RIVAL SYDNEY, NEW YORK AND DUBAI

BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS - *NONE* Broadcasters: Digital: *NONE* THIS IS A VIDEO NEWS RELEASE - REUTERS LTD ACCEPTS NO EDITORIAL RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ENTIRE CONTENT OR INFORMATION RELATING TO THIS VIDEO NEWS B-ROLL, INCLUDING ALL CLAIMS, NAMES, DATES, SCRIPTS, ADVISORIES AND COPYRIGHTS.

Advisory: 2201-THAILAND-FIREWORKS-ICONSIAM-VNR Title: New Year fireworks spectacle in Bangkok set to rival Sydney, New York and Dubai.

Sub-title: Bangkok ushered in the New Year with an amazing fireworks display, at the landmark ICONSIAM along the Chao Phraya river.

Thailand kicked off 2020 with a bang!

A dazzling fireworks display lit up 1.4 kilometers of the Chao Phraya River this morning, where over one million viewers within a two-kilometer radius were able to feast their eyes on the spectacle.

For the second year running, Bangkok's New Year's celebrations was held at ICONSIAM; Bangkok's landmark shopping and entertainment destination.

ICONSIAM first opened its doors to the public in November 2018 and has since become a symbol of prosperity along the Chao Phraya river.

It's 10,000sqm riverside space, featuring Southeast Asia's largest multimedia water feature, was a fitting venue for this year's countdown.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) CHADATIP CHUTRAKUL, DIRECTOR & CHIEF EXECUTIVE, SIAM PIWAT, ICONSIAM: "It's the second time that we are appointed as the national countdown promoting "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020".

We are proud to be the national countdown location.

And we hope that this event will reignite the glory of Chao Phraya river that runs through Bangkok." "We are going to feature 1.4 kilometres of fireworks along the Chao Phraya river which will last for at least fifteen minutes and I think the whole of Bangkok will be able to see it." "It's the biggest party to ever happen in Bangkok and will deliver the greatest happiness to Thai people and visitors from around the world.

We are confident that these activities will draw people from around the world and we, Bangkok, will be remembered as one of the greatest countdown destinations in the world." ICONSIAM worked closely with Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020".

TAT collaborated with public and private partners along both sides of the river to prepare for the countdown festivities.

The countdown celebrations elevate the status of the Chao Phraya River and present it to the world as an iconic national landmark.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) YUTHASAK SUPASORN, TAT GOVERNOR: "It is a collaborative effort between private sector and public sector.

Tourism Authority of Thailand is the public sector and we are honoured to help ICONSIAM, as the private partner, to celebrate and to organise the best ever countdown in Thailand".

"Seven Wonders of Blessings' is the concept behind the majestic fireworks display taking place along the river.

The first act, Glory, represents the golden land blessed by the Thai King.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) YUTHASAK SUPASORN, TAT GOVERNOR: "With Seven Wonders of Blessing Fireworks.

I think it's the biggest firework in Thailand that we will have in the new year." "Chao Phraya river is the main river in Thailand and it is the life of the Thai people.

When you organise something you make sure that is on the most beautiful bank and that is at ICONSIAM." More than 300,000 visitors thronged ICONSIAM on New Year's Eve, with large crowds staying to witness the spectacle from the River Park and various terraces; including those on the second floor (Apple store) and sixth floor (Tasana Nakorn).

The event attracted tourists and locals alike.

Malaysian hospitality manager Azuan Noordin, who lives in Bangkok, and his family arrived at ICONSIAM early to get a prime viewing spot.

VOXPOP (ENGLISH) AZUAN NOORDIN, HOSPITALITY MANAGER "The kids love the water feature show here and I think it's a great place to see the fireworks alongside the river.

It's a family celebration for us." Colombian tourists, Diego Alehandro Meyia and Andres Cardona, travelled to Bangkok specially for the fireworks.

VOXPOP (ENGLISH) DIEGO ALEHANDRO MEYIA, COLOMBIAN TOURIST "We came for the fireworks today, to spend the happy new year here.

We come from so far, from Colombia.

Every year we see the fireworks over there (Colombia) all over Asia, all the cities Taipei, Tokyo, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur all of them.

I've been in Sydney and now I try here (Bangkok)." Australian visitor Shane Barnes summed the evening's festivities up.

VOXPOP (ENGLISH) SHANE BARNES, AUSTRALIAN TOURIST "It's fantastic, the lights the city it looks fantastic, it's great." While the dazzling display brightens the Bangkok skies, spectators not only get a visual treat to usher in the new year, but they get to celebrate the growth of a nation ready for the year 2020.

