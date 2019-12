Video: Chance for flurries on cloudy, chilly New Year's Eve

MAKE IT ACROSS.A LOT OF TIMES THE BERKSHIREWILL SCRAPE THE MOISTURE OFFUNTIL THERE ISN’T MUCH LEFT.THIS KIND OF SNAKES ITS WAYACROSS.WE COULD SEE A FEW FLURRIES OUTTHERE.THERE COULD BE SOME RAINDROPS ASWELL.IT LOOKS LIKE VERY LIGHT STUFF.AND OF COURSE, IT’S ALL GONE BY2:00 IN THE MORNING.TOMORROW, WE GET NOTHING BUTSUNSHINE IN HERE.SUNSHINE AND TEMPERATURES RIGHTAROUND 40 DEGREES.A LIVE VIEW OVER THE CITY.WIND IS OUT OF THE WESTNORTHWEST.MANY OF YOU LIKE TO GREET THENEW YEAR AT SUNRISE, IT WILL BE7:13 A.M.

TOMORROW MORNING.IT MEANS PUDDLES OF WATER MIGHTBE A LITTLE SLIPPERY TOMORROWMORNING.WE HAVE MORE DROPPING BELOW THEFREEZING MARK.26-34 TO THE OVERNIGHT LOW.SUNSHINE AND MILD.A LITTLE BUSY.LET’S TURN THE ATTENTION TO THENEXT SYSTEM.WE HAVE SHOWERS COMING IN AND ITWILL BE MORE LATE IN THE DAYTHAN ANYTHING ELSE.UNFORTUNATELY, IT LOOKS LIKE ITWILL BE COMING WITH RAIN ASWELL.I THOUGHT I WOULD GIVE YOU ANINSIDE LOOK TO WHAT IS HAPPENINGRIGHT NOW.WE HAVE TWO MODELS TO LOOK AT.THE U.S. MODEL AND THE EUROPEANMODEL.THE LAST EVENT WE HAD, THEEUROPEAN MODEL OVERPLAYED THISNO THREAT.I THINK IT’S DOING THE SAMETHING.THE U.S. MODEL ESSAY AND WE ARENOT GOING TO GET MUCH SNOW ANDI’M LEANING THIS DIRECTION MORETHAN ANYTHING ELSE.I THINK WE WILL GET MORE RAINTHAN ANYTHING ELSE.THE PATRIOTS ARE PLAYING ONSATURDAY.THE CHANCE OF SHOWERS FOR THEGAME WITH TEMPERATURES COOLINGOFF.BUT STILL, NOT BAD WEATHER.THIS IS HOW IT SHAPES UP OVERTHE NEXT SEVEN DAYS.WE HAVE SUNSHINE FOR TOMORROWAND EVEN MORE SUNSHINE ONTHURSDAY.AND THERE CONTINUES THE WARMINGTREND.WE WILL SEE THE TEMPERTURESINTO THE 40’S NEXT WEEK.IT IS LOOKING PRETTY WET AT THISPOINT.TEMPERATURES DIP A LITTLE BIT.IT IS ABOVE NORMAL FOR THIS TIMEOF YEA