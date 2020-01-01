Cyclist hit by car on Christmas Eve passes away, highlighting push for updated bike policy

"our streets are not safe and wedontprioritize the safety of peoplewhowalk and bike."THE CYCLING COMMUNITYVOICES ITS FRUSTRATIONAFTER ANOTHER CYCLISTWAS KILLED WHILE RIDING.BIKE WALK K-C SAYSPABLO SANDERS DIEDMONDAY AFTERNOON.HE WAS ADMITTED TO THEHOSPITAL ON CHRISTMASEVE -- WHEN A VEHICLE HITHIM IN KANSAS CITY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKEJOINS US LIVE FROM THEINTERSECTION WHERESANDERS WAS HIT.SARAH -- WHAT IS THECYCLING COMMUNITYDEMANDING BECAUSE OFTHIS?YES THIS CONVERSATIONHAS GONE ON FOR YEARS..THE CITY HAS A PLAN PUTOGETHER TO IMPROVESAFETY ON THE ROADS -AND MANY SAY TLONGER THE CITY WAITSTHE MORE PEOPLE WIGET HURT.The city put together a newbike plan in 2019 and it hassat on the shelf for over ayear.

In that time 35vulnerable road users havebeen hit, 13 of which havedied.For the cycling community,pedestrian and bikingadvocates, and many others -enough is enough.I have been upset with lack ofprogress in master bike planin the city and watchingfriends die and other people inthe city continue to die...Shawn Tolivar has nearly 500signatures on his petitioncalling for immediate changesto the city's bike policy..

Asthecommunity mourns the deathof well-known cyclist PabloSanders Jr.A car hit him as he wascrossing southwest trafficwayat Valentine on his bike late onChristmas Eve.That intersection is on twoplans that are sitting in cityhall right now...BikeWalkKC has pushed formore crosswalks, bike lanes,and longer cross times.Since the city recently electedMayor Quinton Lucas and anew council, the master bikeplan has not been seriouslydiscussed in any councilmeeting.Transportation is connected toeverything else.If you feel your neighborhoodis unsafe to walk or bike in,it'slikely full of crime as well.

Ifyou can't afford to drive yourcar to work everyday then yourhousing is not affordable.Mayor Quinton Lucas sayspedestrian and bike safety is apriority for his office.it's a travesty that there'ssomeone, that this New Year'sEve his family is grieving , wehave the whole community ofcyclists that are scaredsometimes to come out here.But Tolivar says they willcontinue to get on the streetsand ride --We remember the fallen awe realize that everyday itcould be us and that's wwe're out advocating for saferstreets.COUNCILMAN ERIC BUNCH,WHO WAS FORMERLY WITHBIKEWALKKC, SAYS NEXTWEEK HE WILL INTRODUCEA RESOLUTION CALLINGFOR A VISION ZERO ACTIONPLAN.MANY OTHER CITIES HAVETHIS..

IT WORKS TOREDUCEPEDESTRIAN/CYCLISTFATALITIES TO ZERO.SP 41 ACTION NEWS.THE TYPES OF BICYCLEPATHS MAKE ADIFFERENCE TO KEEPINGCYCLISTS SAFE.RESEARCHERS WITH THEINSURANCE INSTITUTE FORHIGHWAY SAFETYCOMPARED PROTECTEDBICYCLE LANES TOCONVENTIONAL BICYCLELANES.PROTECTED LANES LOOKLIKE THIS.GREENSPACE -- POLES --OR SOME TYPE OFBARRIER BETWEEN CARSAND THE BICYCLEST.THIS IS THE TYPE OF BIKELANE ADVOCATES INKANSAS CITY -- WANT THECITY TO CREATE.CONVENTIONAL BIKELANES LOOK LIKE THIS.LANES RIGHT NEXT TOTRAFFIC LANES -- WITH NOBARRIER IN BETWEEN.BUT BARRIERS ARE NOTTHE ONLY KEY TO KEEPBICYCLSTS SAFE.RESEARCHERS SAY THENUMBER OFINTERSECTIONS MAKE AHUGE DIFFERENCE.JESSICA CICCHINO - IIHS VicePresident of Research"The riskiest section of bikelane thatwe saw was a two way segmentthatwas next to a two-way streetwhichcan be challenging for driversto turnacross because they have tomonitorfor oncoming traffic andoncomingcyclists in both directions."ON THE FLIP SIDE.MORE BICYCLE DEATHSARE REPORTED INPROTECTIVE BIKE LANES.THEY FOUND -- DRIVERSHIT AND KILL A CYC