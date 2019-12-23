Global  

Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City

Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up.

During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her.

According to Reuters, the Pope seemed to cause him pain and he quickly retrieved his hand.

The woman made the sign of the cross as the pope approached her… But it’s unclear what she said as she pulled Pope Francis toward her.
