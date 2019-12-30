Global  

Fatal House Fire 12/30/19

One woman is dead after a house fire in Monroe County.
Fatal House Fire 12/30/19

Breaking this morning...a house fire in monroe county leaves one woman dead.

Fire officials responded to the blaze in hatley around 2 a-m.

Monroe county coroner, alan gurley, tells wcbi an elderly woman has passed away.

No other details are available at this time.

We will continue to follow this breaking story and fill you in with the latest updates.



