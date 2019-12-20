Global  

Warren Says Trump Must Be Removed From Office For Fair Election

Warren Says Trump Must Be Removed From Office For Fair Election

Warren Says Trump Must Be Removed From Office For Fair Election

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren gave a New Year’s Eve speech.

According to Reuters, she warned people that “democracy hangs in the balance.” Warren said President Donald Trump will “try to cheat his way through yet another election.” She said the only way to prevent that is to remove his from office after being impeached.

Warren said: “In the past 12 months, the president has become bolder with his lies and more brazen in his law-breaking.”
Warren warns 'democracy hangs in the balance' in New Year's Eve speech

Ms. Warren said President Donald Trump would "try to cheat his way through yet another election"...
Hindu - Published


