Snow moves out for New Year's Eve

The snow has moved east andthe clouds will follow tonightwith temperatures falling to22 degrees at midnight,feeling like 11 degrees whenyou add in a slightly breezywesterly wind.

New Year's Daywill start out withtemperatures in the teensinland and close to twentydegrees near Lake Michigan andwe will double thattemperature by midday thanksto plentiful sun and asouthwesterly breeze makingfor a great start to 2020.Warming continues on Thursdaywith a high of 44 degrees andmore clouds rolling in throughthe afternoon.

Rain returns onFriday, changing over to snowas temperatures fall from anearly high of 40 degrees.

Snowwill exit on Saturday withcolder air to follow astemperatures fall back to thelow 30s for the weekend withanother chance for somelighter snow on Sunday.