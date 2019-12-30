Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Snow moves out for New Year's Eve

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Snow moves out for New Year's Eve

Snow moves out for New Year's Eve

Many spots saw 1" to 4" of fresh snow across southeastern Wisconsin after 41 days without seeing at least an inch of accumulation in Milwaukee.

The snow has moved east and the clouds will follow tonight with temperatures falling to 22 degrees at midnight, feeling like 11 degrees when you add in a slightly breezy westerly wind.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Snow moves out for New Year's Eve

The snow has moved east andthe clouds will follow tonightwith temperatures falling to22 degrees at midnight,feeling like 11 degrees whenyou add in a slightly breezywesterly wind.

New Year's Daywill start out withtemperatures in the teensinland and close to twentydegrees near Lake Michigan andwe will double thattemperature by midday thanksto plentiful sun and asouthwesterly breeze makingfor a great start to 2020.Warming continues on Thursdaywith a high of 44 degrees andmore clouds rolling in throughthe afternoon.

Rain returns onFriday, changing over to snowas temperatures fall from anearly high of 40 degrees.

Snowwill exit on Saturday withcolder air to follow astemperatures fall back to thelow 30s for the weekend withanother chance for somelighter snow on Sunday.



Recent related news from verified sources

Snow squall watches in effect across GTA on New Year's Eve

Torontonians may not have had a white Christmas, but there will be plenty of snow today as the city...
CP24 - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Moscow brings in fake snow in time for New Year festivities after record-breaking warm December

It's finally starting to look like winter in the Russian capital after authorities dumped artificial...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KTVA11Daybreak

KTVA 11 Daybreak Temperatures will go from the mid-40s to below freezing as a storm moves into Southcentral. That puts snow in the f… https://t.co/6cQcyvpsGe 1 hour ago

DorothySmith11

Dorothy 🎅❄🐶👳👮👲🐱⛄❄🎄 As overnight storm moves out, nearly all of Wisconsin has a new cover of snow for the New Year https://t.co/1GlkbOWIqU via @journalsentinel 2 hours ago

C_Goss_WRPS

Christopher Goss RT @Chief_BLarkin: G'morning @RegionWaterloo & Happy New Year's Eve! Please adjust driving conditions as snow weather pattern moves through… 4 hours ago

Leftpalm

NewDay As overnight storm moves out, nearly all of #Wisconsin has a new cover of snow for the New Year.#WeEnergies was rep… https://t.co/tGPmtGU8Hg 6 hours ago

geert100geert

geert dulieu As overnight storm moves out, nearly all of Wisconsin has a new cover of snow for the New Year https://t.co/mbhA04weqL 9 hours ago

CCRoVa

🦎ClaudiaCarolinaRomoV🦎 RT @mtlblog: Montreal airport workers threaten strike as New Year's Eve winter storm moves in. #canada #quebec #montreal https://t.co/dTs4… 10 hours ago

js_newswatch

JSOnline - NewsWatch As overnight storm moves out, nearly all of Wisconsin has a new cover of snow for the New Year https://t.co/M8VNFaRKpr 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren Says Trump Must Be Removed From Office For Fair Election [Video]Warren Says Trump Must Be Removed From Office For Fair Election

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren gave a New Year’s Eve speech. According to Reuters, she warned people that “democracy hangs in the balance.” Warren said President Donald Trump..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Here’s your New Year’s Eve weather forecast for Colorado [Video]Here’s your New Year’s Eve weather forecast for Colorado

Watch Callie Zanandrie's forecast.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.