Ball Drop

Ball Drop

Ball Drop

Today kids and families celebrated the start of 2020 with the Minnesota children museum of Rochester's annual noon-year's eve ball drop.
Ball Drop

Just for partiers over the age of 21.

Today kids and families celebrated the start of 20á20 with the minnesota children museum of rochester's annual nooná year's eve ball drop.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joined in on the fun..

She's live from apache mall with detials.

Live katie á hundreds turned out here at the mall to ring in 2020 earlier this afternoon..

There was a make your own party hat station..

Write down your new year's resolution and for the first time á a magician performed for kids and their families.

3 á2á 1 make some noise!!

It may not be time's square in new york..

But kids at rochester's apache mall are having a blast.

Welcoming in the new year early.

If you can have a ball drop at noon with children, there's nothing better.

The minnesota children's museum of rochester hosted its noonáyear's eve event at the mall for the first time ever to introduce families to its new location just down the hallway from já c penny.

We heard that there's going to be a big announcement about the new museum and we thought we'd have fun being apart of that.

We're super excited about the expansion and the change.

Museum director beth sherdon says the facility..

Which will be reánamed "spark"..

Is set to open next summer.

It will include a variety of new exhibits in its larger location.

We're looking forward to having more space.

We're looking forward to having many more visitors, and looking forward to having many new exhibits including a climber, an international bazaar and a water play area.

But today's event was truly about brining together the community and looking forward to the future.

We really feel it's an opportunity for families to come in and celebrate, get some time together, celebrate brining in the new year together and just really have a good time.

We are so excited about spark and the children museum.

There's great the museum closes on february 16th..

But the museum's director says there will be popáup events for the community to participate in until the new site officially opens.

Live in rochesterá jessica bringeá kimt news 3./// there were about 300 people at today's ball drop due to the additonal space at the mall's location the museum says that's larger than previous years.

Not everyone will stay



