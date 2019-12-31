NYE Drinking

On enjoying adult beverages to celebrate the end of a decade..

Area bars are asking partiers to be respectful.

Dooley's pub in rochester says it's usually shoulder to shoulder on new year's eve so be aware of your surroundings..

And have patience.

Dooley's also says servers will be on the lookáout for anyone they believe has been overá served..

And work to make sure they arrive home safely.

<there is the safe rides here in town too.

They take you and your vehicle home with you.

We usually keep an eye out for a lot of people that if they're stumbling or slurring their words we cut them off and escort the out safely.> eight bartenders serving will be serving up drinks tonight at the pub ..

But there will also be bouncers and police officers on duty.

Continuing