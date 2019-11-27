Global  

Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luka Doncic In Slovak

Kobe Bryant may have retired but that has not taken away his love for competition.

According to Business Insider, Bryant went to a Los Angeles Lakers game with his daughter, Gianna.

As they watched the Lakers face the Mavericks, Bryant trash-talked Dallas’ Luka Doncic in his native tongue.

Doncic was so surprised to hear Slovak that he turned around to see who was speaking to him.

Once he saw Bryant, he smiled and shook his hand before delivering the inbounds pass for his team.
