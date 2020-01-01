Global  

Population Slump Could Reconfigure US House Of Representatives

The US Census Bureau says the US is experiencing record slow population growth in 2019.

According to Business Insider, that slump will having long-lasting political implications in key states.

The population estimates come shortly before the 2020 census.

The census will determine how many districts each state will be allocated to represent it in the US House of Representatives.
